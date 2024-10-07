Urban Apathy Plagues Haryana's Polls: A Call for Electoral Engagement
Urban voter apathy in Haryana has led to a notably lower turnout in the state's assembly elections compared to rural areas. While the state's overall voter turnout was 67.9%, urban centers like Gurugram lagged behind with only 51.81%. The Election Commission is seeking innovative strategies to address this issue.
Haryana's voter turnout has highlighted a persistent issue: urban apathy. The Election Commission lamented the lackluster participation in cities compared to enthusiastic rural voter engagement.
The state recorded an overall voter turnout of 67.9% across 90 assembly constituencies, a figure slightly lower than the 2019 assembly elections which saw a 68.3% turnout.
Particularly worrying is Gurugram, which hit a low of 51.81%, showcasing a broader challenge of engaging urban voters. The Commission is committed to addressing these patterns by enhancing outreach efforts, especially in upcoming elections in urban states like Maharashtra.
