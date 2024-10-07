Left Menu

Urban Apathy Plagues Haryana's Polls: A Call for Electoral Engagement

Urban voter apathy in Haryana has led to a notably lower turnout in the state's assembly elections compared to rural areas. While the state's overall voter turnout was 67.9%, urban centers like Gurugram lagged behind with only 51.81%. The Election Commission is seeking innovative strategies to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's voter turnout has highlighted a persistent issue: urban apathy. The Election Commission lamented the lackluster participation in cities compared to enthusiastic rural voter engagement.

The state recorded an overall voter turnout of 67.9% across 90 assembly constituencies, a figure slightly lower than the 2019 assembly elections which saw a 68.3% turnout.

Particularly worrying is Gurugram, which hit a low of 51.81%, showcasing a broader challenge of engaging urban voters. The Commission is committed to addressing these patterns by enhancing outreach efforts, especially in upcoming elections in urban states like Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

