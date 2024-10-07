Rockets Rain on Haifa: Conflict Escalates in Middle East
Hezbollah launched rockets at Haifa, marking an escalation in the Middle East conflict, coinciding with the Gaza war anniversary. Israeli forces intensified raids into south Lebanon. The conflict has raised fears of a wider regional war involving Iran and the United States, as casualties rise on both sides.
Hezbollah launched a major assault on Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, on Monday with rocket strikes, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Gaza war. The attacks signify an escalation in ongoing tensions, as Israeli forces prepare to extend ground operations in southern Lebanon.
Throughout the day, Hezbollah unleashed approximately 135 projectiles into Israeli territory, injuring multiple individuals. In response, Israeli military aircraft carried out extensive bombings targeting Hezbollah positions in the southern region of Lebanon. The intensifying conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides.
The hostilities have raised fears of broader regional instability, potentially drawing in major powers like the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed the nation's resolve to secure its people, following strategic strikes against Hezbollah's command and operations framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
