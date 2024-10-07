Kolkata Police Nab Duo in High-Profile Gangrape Case
Kolkata Police arrested two individuals in connection with the gangrape of an aspiring model from Beniapukur. The crime occurred in a vehicle on August 9, involving six assailants. The primary suspect hails from Murshidabad. Police continue to search for the remaining accused.
Kolkata Police have detained two men from the Beniapukur area concerning the gangrape of an aspiring model, confirmed a senior officer on Monday.
The horrific incident unfolded on August 9 inside a vehicle, with six individuals allegedly assaulting her. Among them, the prime suspect is said to be from Murshidabad district.
The victim, a Sodepur resident from North 24 Parganas, reported the crime to the Beniapukur Police Station in September, prompting ongoing efforts to track down the remaining suspects.
