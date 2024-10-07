Left Menu

Kolkata Police Nab Duo in High-Profile Gangrape Case

Kolkata Police arrested two individuals in connection with the gangrape of an aspiring model from Beniapukur. The crime occurred in a vehicle on August 9, involving six assailants. The primary suspect hails from Murshidabad. Police continue to search for the remaining accused.

Updated: 07-10-2024 23:22 IST
Kolkata Police have detained two men from the Beniapukur area concerning the gangrape of an aspiring model, confirmed a senior officer on Monday.

The horrific incident unfolded on August 9 inside a vehicle, with six individuals allegedly assaulting her. Among them, the prime suspect is said to be from Murshidabad district.

The victim, a Sodepur resident from North 24 Parganas, reported the crime to the Beniapukur Police Station in September, prompting ongoing efforts to track down the remaining suspects.

