Nationwide Hunger Strike by Doctors: A Call for Justice and Reform

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) announced a nationwide hunger strike to support protests against the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal. The strike aims to advocate for better working conditions and safety for medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has declared a nationwide hunger strike, set to begin this Wednesday, in response to the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal.

FAIMA President Suvrankar Datta confirmed the association's decision, made after Monday's meeting, highlighting solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front.

The strike emphasizes the need for improved working conditions and safety protocols, urging healthcare workers nationwide to join in advocating for reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

