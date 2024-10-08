Tragic Assault: Minor Girl Faces Horrifying Attack in Pathra

A young girl in Pathra village has become the victim of a shocking attack. Two unidentified men allegedly abducted her, physically assaulted her, and doused her with a flammable substance, suspected to be acid. This brutal act has triggered an immediate investigation by local authorities.

According to police officials, the victim is a class 8 student now battling critical injuries in the hospital. The attack occurred under the jurisdiction of Rahra police, and officers have been working diligently to uncover the motive behind this heinous crime.

Preliminary inquiries suggest a potential link to a longstanding feud, as the victim's family has conflicts with a local suspect named Rampal. The authorities are pursuing this lead, and an FIR has been registered at the Rahra police station. Community leaders and medical staff are striving to provide the necessary support to the victim's family.

