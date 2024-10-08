Ukraine Condemns Russian Missile Attacks as 'Terrorist Tactic'

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned Russian missile strikes on two vessels in the southern ports of Ukraine as a 'deliberate terrorist tactic.'

Sybiha highlighted that, in just two days, Russian ballistic attacks struck two civilian cargo vessels in Odesa.

His call to action urged all responsible states and organizations to unite and ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, alongside upholding global food security.

