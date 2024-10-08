Missile Strikes Odesa: A Continuing Threat to Black Sea Maritime Security

A Russian missile targeted a Palau-flagged vessel in Ukraine's port of Odesa, resulting in the death of a Ukrainian and injuries to five crew members. This marks the second attack in consecutive days, as confirmed by officials.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned Russia's actions, calling for global unity to safeguard navigation and food security in the Black Sea. Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, revealed the fatality was a port worker, while the injured comprised foreign crew members.

Identifying the vessel as the Optima, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba accused Russia of attempting to destabilize shipping and food security in the Black Sea. The strikes highlight an escalating threat to international relations and regions reliant on food imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)