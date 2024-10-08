FEMA Chief Fights Misinformation Amid Hurricane Helene Crisis

The head of the US disaster response agency, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, reiterated Monday that her agency is combating misinformation about its handling of Hurricane Helene as the death toll rises.

Criswell highlighted FEMA's large-scale collaborative efforts and called on residents in hard-hit areas to utilize the available assistance, amidst the propagation of false narratives suggesting aid bias.

As cleanup from the catastrophic hurricane proceeds and the military lends support, misinformation poses a barrier to timely aid, underscoring the need for accurate information dissemination.

