FEMA Chief Fights Misinformation Amid Hurricane Helene Crisis

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell defended the agency's response to Hurricane Helene, refuting false claims about intentional aid withholding. Criswell urged residents to seek assistance, emphasizing the collaborative recovery effort. The cleanup continues, with military aid bolstering operations as misinformation hampers timely support for affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakelure | Updated: 08-10-2024 07:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 07:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of the US disaster response agency, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, reiterated Monday that her agency is combating misinformation about its handling of Hurricane Helene as the death toll rises.

Criswell highlighted FEMA's large-scale collaborative efforts and called on residents in hard-hit areas to utilize the available assistance, amidst the propagation of false narratives suggesting aid bias.

As cleanup from the catastrophic hurricane proceeds and the military lends support, misinformation poses a barrier to timely aid, underscoring the need for accurate information dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

