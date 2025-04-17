Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Spreading Misinformation Over Waqf Act

Chirag Paswan claims that opposition leaders are intentionally causing unrest by promoting false narratives about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, targeting the Muslim community. He draws parallels to past misinformation campaigns concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370. Paswan also comments on the Bihar Assembly Elections, amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:18 IST
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has leveled serious allegations against opposition figures, accusing them of inciting nationwide unrest by disseminating divisive narratives about the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaking to reporters in Hajipur, Paswan warned of a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at misleading the Muslim community.

Paswan expressed deep concern over what he described as attempts to provoke conflict between Hindus and Muslims. Drawing parallels with past controversies, he recalled the opposition's role in misrepresenting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting similar tactics are being employed once again.

Discussing local political dynamics, Paswan shifted his focus to the Bihar Assembly Elections, noting visible internal rifts within the grand alliance. He reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), anticipating a historic victory. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed remarks by JDU leaders and asserted the unity and strength of the INDIA alliance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

