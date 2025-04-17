Kalyan Banerjee Addresses Murshidabad Unrest, Blames Opposition for Misinformation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee addressed the escalating unrest in Murshidabad, expressing support for the state administration while accusing the opposition of spreading misleading information and fueling disorder. Banerjee emphasized that law enforcement agencies have acted appropriately to contain the situation, contradicting claims of police inefficiency.

Banerjee noted the deployment of senior police officers, including DIG-level officials, alongside the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and 17 companies of central forces in the region. As a measure to prevent the dissemination of false information, internet services remain suspended in certain areas of Murshidabad. He refuted allegations of police inaction, citing an active Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Murshidabad Range DIG to oversee the areas affected by violence.

Banerjee criticized narratives driven by the opposition, describing them as divisive, particularly questioning the relevance of 'Hindu Rashtra' and 'Hindutva' in a historically harmonious region. He lauded the peaceful conduct of local protests, highlighting that no incidents occurred within the Jangipur police station area in recent days, backed by peaceful demonstrations conducted by minority leaders, including Imams.

While investigations continue, several suspects have been identified and detained, though verification processes remain ongoing. Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court to involve the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in probing the recent violence, arguing that the incident involves Bangladeshi elements and poses significant national security concerns. The Calcutta High Court is expected to address Adhikari's petition shortly. Unrest erupted in Murshidabad during protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the arrest of over 150 individuals and strategic police deployments in conflict zones such as Samserganj and Dhuliyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)