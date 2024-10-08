Supreme Court Deliberates on Ghost Guns Regulation

The Supreme Court is set to review a contentious regulation imposed by the Biden administration targeting ghost guns, difficult-to-trace weapons linked to increased crime rates. Initiated due to a significant rise in police seizures, this regulation requires that gun kits have serial numbers and that background checks are performed.

According to the Justice Department, ghost gun numbers surged from under 4,000 in 2018 to nearly 20,000 in 2021, prompting the executive action. However, challenges have emerged from manufacturers and gun-rights advocates, arguing that the regulation oversteps legal boundaries as selling gun parts has historically been permissible.

A lower court decision by US District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas struck down the rule, but the Supreme Court previously allowed it to take effect. This legal battle continues as ghost gun prevalence reportedly declines in major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)