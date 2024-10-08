Ukraine Downs Russian Drones in Overnight Assault

In a recent military update, Ukraine's defense forces reported intercepting 18 drones that Russia had launched in an overnight operation. The incident marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict.

According to a statement released on the popular Telegram app, Ukraine's air force detailed the measures taken in response to this aerial threat.

Further complicating the situation, Russia also deployed two Iskander-M missiles aimed at Odesa, a strategically significant region in the south. These developments highlight the persistent tension and the continuing hostilities between the two nations.

