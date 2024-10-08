Left Menu

Ukraine Downs Russian Drones in Overnight Assault

Ukraine's military announced it successfully shot down 18 drones that Russia launched overnight. Additionally, Russian forces deployed two Iskander-M missiles targeting the southern region of Odesa, as confirmed by the air force via their Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:28 IST
Ukraine Downs Russian Drones in Overnight Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent military update, Ukraine's defense forces reported intercepting 18 drones that Russia had launched in an overnight operation. The incident marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict.

According to a statement released on the popular Telegram app, Ukraine's air force detailed the measures taken in response to this aerial threat.

Further complicating the situation, Russia also deployed two Iskander-M missiles aimed at Odesa, a strategically significant region in the south. These developments highlight the persistent tension and the continuing hostilities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024