Tragic Killing Highlighting Naxalite Menace in Chhattisgarh

A suspected informer for the police, a 55-year-old man named Kanhaiya Tati, was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

His body was discovered near a government school in the village of Poshanpalli, within the jurisdiction of Bhopalpatnam police station, prompting an immediate police response.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Naxalites abducted Tati and executed him with sharp weapons. The police have initiated a search operation to track down the perpetrators as tensions rise with 51 Naxalite-related deaths reported in Bastar division this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)