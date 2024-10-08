Left Menu

Tragic Killing Highlighting Naxalite Menace in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Naxalites killed a man on suspicion of being a police informer. The victim, Kanhaiya Tati, was found dead near a school. As violence escalates, with 51 fatalities this year alone, police have intensified search operations to capture the assailants.

Updated: 08-10-2024 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected informer for the police, a 55-year-old man named Kanhaiya Tati, was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

His body was discovered near a government school in the village of Poshanpalli, within the jurisdiction of Bhopalpatnam police station, prompting an immediate police response.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Naxalites abducted Tati and executed him with sharp weapons. The police have initiated a search operation to track down the perpetrators as tensions rise with 51 Naxalite-related deaths reported in Bastar division this year.

