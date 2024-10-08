Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns Israel of Powerful Retaliation

Iran's foreign minister issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning against any military action targeting Iranian infrastructure. The statement follows a recent missile exchange initiated by Iran against Israel, escalating existing tensions in the region.

Foreign Minister Araqchi, in a televised address, emphasized that any aggression from Israel would be met with a powerful counterstrike. He further asserted that Iran has a strategic plan targeting sites within Israel, demonstrating their readiness for retribution.

Meanwhile, Iran's oil minister visited Kharg Island, a significant oil export hub, to discuss security measures with naval commanders amid threats to energy facilities. U.S. President Joe Biden remarked that Israel might still be undecided on its course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)