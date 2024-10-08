Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns Israel of Powerful Retaliation

Iran's foreign minister has warned Israel against any attacks on Iran's infrastructure, promising stronger retaliation. Recent missile exchanges have heightened tensions. The U.S. President believes Israel has not decided on a response yet, amid concerns about attacks on Iran's energy facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's foreign minister issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning against any military action targeting Iranian infrastructure. The statement follows a recent missile exchange initiated by Iran against Israel, escalating existing tensions in the region.

Foreign Minister Araqchi, in a televised address, emphasized that any aggression from Israel would be met with a powerful counterstrike. He further asserted that Iran has a strategic plan targeting sites within Israel, demonstrating their readiness for retribution.

Meanwhile, Iran's oil minister visited Kharg Island, a significant oil export hub, to discuss security measures with naval commanders amid threats to energy facilities. U.S. President Joe Biden remarked that Israel might still be undecided on its course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

