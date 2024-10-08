Middle East On Edge as Israel Expands Operations in Lebanon
The Israeli military has expanded its operations in southwest Lebanon against Hezbollah, a year after the unrest began. Iran has warned Israel against attacks, and recent Israeli airstrikes have escalated tensions, displacing 1.2 million people in Lebanon. Global oil markets are also on alert.
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel's military has expanded its operations in southwest Lebanon, targeting the Hezbollah group. The move comes a year after initial exchanges of fire, prompting renewed calls from the United Nations for a diplomatic resolution.
The conflict, initially triggered by an attack from Hamas on southern Israel, has seen a series of Israeli land and air operations over Lebanon and retaliatory actions from Iran. Tehran, recently launching missile strikes, has warned Israel of severe consequences should its infrastructure be targeted.
Further complicating the situation, Israel's recent airstrikes in Beirut resulted in the death of senior Hezbollah figures, increasing fears of a larger regional conflict involving the U.S. and Iran. The international community remains on high alert as tensions show no signs of abating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
