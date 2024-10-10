High Court Enhances Compensation for 17-year-old Accident Case

The Allahabad High Court has significantly enhanced the compensation for Kumari Cheenu, a victim of a tragic road accident that left her permanently disabled. Over Rs 23 lakh has been granted to her, a marked increase from the Rs 1,08,875 initially awarded.

The accident occurred in 2005 when Cheenu, then two years old, suffered life-altering injuries from a collision involving her family's van and a speeding truck. The initial compensation was reduced due to contributory factors, which have now been reconsidered.

Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit noted that 100% disability has affected Cheenu's prospects, citing negligence on the part of the Claims Tribunal for not adequately compensating her distress and future limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)