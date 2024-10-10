High Court Enhances Compensation for 17-year-old Accident Case
The Allahabad High Court awarded over Rs 23 lakh to Kumari Cheenu, a road accident victim who sustained 100% permanent disability. The court criticized the initial compensation of Rs 1,08,875, arguing it failed to account for the impact on her future prospects and personal hardships.
The Allahabad High Court has significantly enhanced the compensation for Kumari Cheenu, a victim of a tragic road accident that left her permanently disabled. Over Rs 23 lakh has been granted to her, a marked increase from the Rs 1,08,875 initially awarded.
The accident occurred in 2005 when Cheenu, then two years old, suffered life-altering injuries from a collision involving her family's van and a speeding truck. The initial compensation was reduced due to contributory factors, which have now been reconsidered.
Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit noted that 100% disability has affected Cheenu's prospects, citing negligence on the part of the Claims Tribunal for not adequately compensating her distress and future limitations.
