MUDA Scam Investigations Implicate Top Karnataka Leaders
The Lokayukta police questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, about the MUDA scam involving alleged land irregularities. An Enforcement Case Information Report was filed against Siddaramaiah over 14 sites allotted to his wife by MUDA. The plots are to be returned following her decision to relinquish them.
The Lokayukta police on Thursday intensified their investigation into the MUDA scam by interrogating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, for seven hours. Another accused, J Devaraju, was also questioned, sources revealed.
An official case was filed on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, Swamy, Devaraju, and others after a Special Court directive. The investigation was propelled by a High Court ruling that upheld the Governor's sanction for scrutinizing Siddaramaiah's activities.
The Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) implicating the chief minister over alleged irregularities related to 14 sites allocated to his wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. In response to recent developments, MUDA decided to recover the plots after Siddaramaiah's wife relinquished them on October 1.
