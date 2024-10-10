Left Menu

MUDA Scam Investigations Implicate Top Karnataka Leaders

The Lokayukta police questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, about the MUDA scam involving alleged land irregularities. An Enforcement Case Information Report was filed against Siddaramaiah over 14 sites allotted to his wife by MUDA. The plots are to be returned following her decision to relinquish them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:47 IST
MUDA Scam Investigations Implicate Top Karnataka Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police on Thursday intensified their investigation into the MUDA scam by interrogating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, for seven hours. Another accused, J Devaraju, was also questioned, sources revealed.

An official case was filed on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, Swamy, Devaraju, and others after a Special Court directive. The investigation was propelled by a High Court ruling that upheld the Governor's sanction for scrutinizing Siddaramaiah's activities.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) implicating the chief minister over alleged irregularities related to 14 sites allocated to his wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. In response to recent developments, MUDA decided to recover the plots after Siddaramaiah's wife relinquished them on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024