Enforcement Directorate Raids on Rajasthan Congress Leader Spark Political Unrest
The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of a Rs 48,000-crore money laundering probe. Khachariyawas, claiming political motivation behind the action, expressed no fear and vowed to continue speaking out against the government. The raids are tied to the broader PACL Ponzi scheme investigation.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched a series of raids targeting properties linked to Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. The raids are part of an intricate probe into a Rs 48,000-crore money laundering scam tied to the infamous PACL Ponzi scheme, official sources revealed.
The federal probe agency is scouring about 15 locations, including Khachariyawas's own residence in Jaipur. A Central Reserve Police Force security team is also stationed at the sites to ensure order during the search operations. Meanwhile, Khachariyawas, who is the nephew of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, condemned the raids as 'politically motivated' owing to his critical stance against the ruling government.
As news of the raid spread, supporters amassed outside the politician's residence, voicing their backing for Khachariyawas. He asserted he had nothing to hide and that he remains steadfast in his commitment to questioning the government. This action is seen by some as a continuation of the BJP-led government's strategy of leveraging central agencies for political brinkmanship.

