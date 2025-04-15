Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Raids on Rajasthan Congress Leader Spark Political Unrest

The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of a Rs 48,000-crore money laundering probe. Khachariyawas, claiming political motivation behind the action, expressed no fear and vowed to continue speaking out against the government. The raids are tied to the broader PACL Ponzi scheme investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:51 IST
Enforcement Directorate Raids on Rajasthan Congress Leader Spark Political Unrest
Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched a series of raids targeting properties linked to Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. The raids are part of an intricate probe into a Rs 48,000-crore money laundering scam tied to the infamous PACL Ponzi scheme, official sources revealed.

The federal probe agency is scouring about 15 locations, including Khachariyawas's own residence in Jaipur. A Central Reserve Police Force security team is also stationed at the sites to ensure order during the search operations. Meanwhile, Khachariyawas, who is the nephew of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, condemned the raids as 'politically motivated' owing to his critical stance against the ruling government.

As news of the raid spread, supporters amassed outside the politician's residence, voicing their backing for Khachariyawas. He asserted he had nothing to hide and that he remains steadfast in his commitment to questioning the government. This action is seen by some as a continuation of the BJP-led government's strategy of leveraging central agencies for political brinkmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025