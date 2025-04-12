Enforcement Directorate Takes Bold Step in AJL Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to seize immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore tied to a money laundering case involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The properties, located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, were initially attached by the ED in November 2023 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Updated: 12-04-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate announced on Saturday its decision to seize immovable assets valued at Rs 661 crore, tied to a money laundering investigation implicating Associated Journals Limited (AJL).
The ED has placed seizure notices at critical locations, including Herald House in Delhi, premises in Mumbai's Bandra, and AJL's property in Lucknow.
This move is part of an ongoing probe against AJL and Young Indian Private Limited, involving prominent Congress figures such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, amidst allegations of bogus financial transactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
