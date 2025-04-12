Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Takes Bold Step in AJL Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to seize immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore tied to a money laundering case involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The properties, located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, were initially attached by the ED in November 2023 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:27 IST
Enforcement Directorate Takes Bold Step in AJL Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate announced on Saturday its decision to seize immovable assets valued at Rs 661 crore, tied to a money laundering investigation implicating Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The ED has placed seizure notices at critical locations, including Herald House in Delhi, premises in Mumbai's Bandra, and AJL's property in Lucknow.

This move is part of an ongoing probe against AJL and Young Indian Private Limited, involving prominent Congress figures such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, amidst allegations of bogus financial transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025