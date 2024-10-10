Bungalow Brouhaha: A Tug-of-War Over Delhi's Flagstaff Residence

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has recently completed a comprehensive inventory of items at the highly controversial 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow. This follows a tumultuous period marked by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's vacation of the property, swiftly followed by his successor Atishi.

The inventory process involved meticulous documentation, including photographs and videos, both inside and outside the property, to ensure accountability and transparency of the possessions within. A senior government official noted this step is crucial before the residence can be reallocated.

The bungalow has become a flashpoint for political contention. AAP accuses the LG of acting at the BJP's behest to forcibly reclaim the property, while the BJP counters, alleging that the residence lacked proper allotment during its occupation by the chief minister. Nevertheless, Atishi remarked, expressing her readiness to work from wherever necessary to serve the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)