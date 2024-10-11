Left Menu

TD Bank's $3 Billion Guilty Plea: A Historic Case of Compliance Failure

TD Bank pled guilty to violating federal anti-money laundering laws, marking the first time a major U.S. bank faces such severe penalties. The bank agreed to pay over $3 billion in fines and faces an asset cap due to failures that enabled illegal transactions tied to drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:59 IST
TD Bank's $3 Billion Guilty Plea: A Historic Case of Compliance Failure

TD Bank has admitted to breaching federal laws aimed at preventing money laundering, agreeing to a historic guilty plea and over $3 billion in fines, authorities announced on Thursday. This makes TD the first major bank in the U.S. history to face such severe consequences under the Bank Secrecy Act.

The repercussions are extensive, including an unprecedented asset cap and business limitations after investigations revealed TD's ongoing compliance failures. Authorities accused the bank of creating an environment that facilitated over $400 million in illegal transactions, tied to dangerous drug sales.

Critics, however, argue the penalties are not stringent enough. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has criticized the deal, suggesting it lets executives 'off the hook.' TD Bank has pledged to rebuild its compliance framework as it seeks to recover from this damaging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

