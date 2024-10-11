Trial Set for Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy on Federal Charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs will stand trial for federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with the proceedings set to commence on May 5, announced a U.S. judge on Thursday. During the Manhattan federal court hearing, Combs notably blew kisses to his family from the courtroom, showcasing an emotional moment amidst the legal battle.

Prosecutors allege that Combs used his influential business empire, including his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport women and male sex workers across state lines for "Freak Offs," recorded sexual performances. Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo contested the claims, raising concerns about alleged improper leaks by federal agents.

If convicted, Combs, 54, could face a life sentence. The case is anticipated to span several weeks, with both prosecution and defense presenting their cases. Combs has remained in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest, pending the decision on his appeal for bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)