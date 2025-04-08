Left Menu

NIA Court Convicts Members of Fake Currency Racketeering Syndicate

A special NIA court has sentenced four members of a fake Indian currency notes syndicate linked to Bangladesh, to rigorous imprisonment ranging from 5 to 7 years. The case involved the seizure of 203 FICNs with a face value of Rs 4.78 lakh. Some key players remain at large.

Updated: 08-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:54 IST
A special NIA court has delivered a verdict against four members of a counterfeit currency ring, handing down sentences ranging between five to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The sentences were linked to their involvement in a syndicate that circulated fake Indian currency notes with connections extending to Bangladesh.

The court announced the sentences following the seizure of 203 counterfeit notes, totaling approximately Rs 4.78 lakh, at a paan shop in Wadape, Bhiwandi, in 2018. The National Investigation Agency took over the case later that year, leading to the apprehension and conviction of several ring members.

Some primary figures, like the absconding Bangladeshi national Karim Shaikh, remain elusive as the investigation continues. This detailed probe exposed a transnational racket operating across Bangladesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and other Indian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

