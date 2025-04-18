Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy Faces Trial Amidst Controversy
A U.S. judge denied Sean 'Diddy' Combs' request to delay his sex-trafficking trial. Combs faces serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His request for a delay was rejected as his team sought more time to prepare for new charges. The legal proceedings will start soon.
In a decisive move on Friday, a U.S. judge ruled against Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bid to postpone his impending sex-trafficking trial. The high-profile case is set to begin with jury selection on May 5, despite Combs' legal team arguing for a delay.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian deemed the request untimely, as Combs, a renowned hip-hop mogul, faces multiple charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His defense argued for more preparation time, citing fresh charges introduced in early April.
The prosecution opposed the delay, stating that the new charges did not fundamentally alter the case. The judge also allowed certain accusers to testify under pseudonyms to safeguard their identity. Combs, known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, remains in custody pending trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
