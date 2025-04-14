Left Menu

Diddy Faces Legal Turmoil Over Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing five criminal counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege he used his business empire to exploit women over two decades. His legal team claims the acts were consensual. Jury selection for his trial begins May 5.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself at the center of a legal maelstrom as he faces five criminal charges, among them racketeering and sex trafficking. The music mogul, who built an empire with Bad Boy Records, is alleged to have used his influence to exploit women from 2004 to 2024.

Prosecutors assert that Combs orchestrated 'freak off' events involving recorded sexual performances with male sex workers, further alleging interstate transportation of individuals for these acts. Combs, who has been detained in Brooklyn since September, vehemently denies the charges, maintaining that all activities were consensual.

This unfolding legal battle casts a long shadow over Combs' storied career, which saw him launch prominent artists like Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G. Despite the mounting legal pressure, Combs' defense insists on his innocence, challenging allegations that have already drawn significant media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

