Diddy's Day in Court: Hip-Hop Mogul Faces Federal Charges

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Monday to face charges in an expanded federal indictment that accuses him of racketeering and sex trafficking. The case, involving five criminal counts, marks a significant legal challenge for the 55-year-old entertainer.

During the Manhattan hearing, Combs prepared to enter a plea to the new charges, having previously pleaded not guilty to an earlier indictment. His defense team continues to deny any misconduct, asserting these allegations involve consensual relationships with former long-term partners.

The case highlights contrasting images of Combs: as a pioneering music entrepreneur and as an individual accused of exploiting women. Prosecutors allege Combs used his business empire to perpetrate abuse from 2004 to 2024. However, his legal team remains firm in dismissing these claims.

