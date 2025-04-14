Left Menu

Diddy Faces Legal Storm: Hip-Hop Mogul Pleads Not Guilty to Expanded Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to expanded federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, at a Manhattan court. His legal team denies all allegations, calling them consensual. The high-profile case involves accusations of using his business empire for abuse, with the trial set for May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:47 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop magnate, has entered a not-guilty plea to expanded federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. The plea was made in front of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan.

These charges amplify an earlier three-count indictment. Critics allege that Combs utilized his expansive business empire to exploit women sexually between 2004 and 2024. The allegations mention instances of recorded sexual exploits and the transportation of female parties across state lines. Combs remains imprisoned in Brooklyn, and his legal team strongly refutes the allegations, describing them as consensual acts.

Famed for launching Bad Boy Records and producing stars like Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G., Combs is now facing significant scrutiny. Among the evidence is a surveillance video reportedly showing Combs attacking a woman, an act his lawyer dismisses as unrelated to sex trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

