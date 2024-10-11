A Voice Silenced: The Tragic End of Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna
Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, known for her vivid accounts of life under Russian occupation, died in Russian detention. She was recognized for her reports on Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Her death highlights the peril journalists face, with at least 17 killed while covering the ongoing conflict.
A Ukrainian journalist who meticulously chronicled life under Russian occupation was confirmed dead in Russian detention, according to officials on Thursday. Viktoria Roshchyna, who had just turned 28, contributed freelance reports to Ukrainska Pravda, Hromadske Radio, and Radio Liberty.
Roshchyna's reporting provided a window into life in Crimea post-annexation and eastern Ukraine under separatist control. Her work documented Mariupol's defense following Russia's large-scale invasion in February 2022. She disappeared in August 2023 during a new assignment in occupied regions.
International organizations have recorded the deaths of at least 17 journalists covering the conflict. Russian authorities acknowledged last May that Roshchyna was detained. Her passing was publicized by Petro Yatsenko on television, with details of her death still unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Court Rejects U.S. Citizen's Appeal Against Detention
Mysterious Death of Pakistani Migrant under Detention Sparks Greek Investigation
Delhi High Court to Hear Plea over Detention in Cop's Road Rage Death Case
Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Against Sri Lanka Navy's Detention
Protest Erupts Over Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk