Solitary Confinement: Imran Khan's Controversial Detention

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, is reportedly held in solitary confinement in a death cell at Adiala Jail, raising concerns from his party, PTI. They allege mistreatment, denial of visitor access, and defiance of court orders. These claims highlight the growing tension around Khan's detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:07 IST
Solitary Confinement: Imran Khan's Controversial Detention
detention
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a startling revelation, Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, is reportedly being held in solitary confinement within a death cell at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, according to claims by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram vocally condemned the treatment of Khan, stating during a press conference that the former leader is being held under conditions typically reserved for convicted terrorists. 'It's disgraceful how Imran Khan is being treated, aiming solely to break his spirit,' Akram asserted.

Amidst these claims, serious concerns arise regarding breaches of legal rights, with PTI alleging that authorities have barred Khan from meeting visitors, including family and political allies, thereby flouting a court order allowing six visitors. There are also accusations of denied medical consultations and withheld reading materials, fueling the debate surrounding Khan's imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

