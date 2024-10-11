Easing Tensions: China and Japan in Talks to Strengthen Cooperation
Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need for China and Japan to meet halfway to stabilize their relations during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Discussions focused on maintaining stable supply chains and enhancing dialogue amid escalating regional tensions.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed hopes for Japan to collaborate with China in stabilizing bilateral relations, as reported by state media. Both nations aim to quell rising tensions in the region.
During talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the ASEAN conference, Li underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation. Official news agency Xinhua revealed that priorities include safeguarding industrial supply chains and the global free trade system.
The dialogue followed East Asia cooperation meetings in Laos. Prime Minister Ishiba, reiterating Japan's commitment to maintaining industrial ties, stressed the willingness to address regional issues through consultations and enhanced communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
