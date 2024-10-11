Left Menu

Tensions Rise in South China Sea: US and ASEAN Challenge China's Claims

During the US-ASEAN summit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concerns about China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea. He emphasized the US commitment to maritime freedom and warned against potential conflicts arising from China's expansive territorial claims, which challenge international norms and ASEAN stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:26 IST
Tensions Rise in South China Sea: US and ASEAN Challenge China's Claims
ASEAN-India fellowship programme
  • Country:
  • Laos

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Southeast Asian leaders at an annual summit, expressing concern over China's "dangerous and unlawful" actions in the disputed South China Sea. He pledged the US will uphold freedom of navigation in the crucial trade route.

The 10-member ASEAN meeting with Blinken followed recent violent confrontations at sea involving China and ASEAN members Philippines and Vietnam, raising fears of potential conflict. China, claiming almost the entire sea, disregards a 2016 international arbitration ruling, militarizing islands it controls.

Blinken underscored US commitment to defend the Philippines, an old treaty ally in Asia, against attacks in the region. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. criticized China's ongoing harassment, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang defended China's stance. The talks also focused on the broader challenges of regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024