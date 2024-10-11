Tensions Rise in South China Sea: US and ASEAN Challenge China's Claims

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Southeast Asian leaders at an annual summit, expressing concern over China's "dangerous and unlawful" actions in the disputed South China Sea. He pledged the US will uphold freedom of navigation in the crucial trade route.

The 10-member ASEAN meeting with Blinken followed recent violent confrontations at sea involving China and ASEAN members Philippines and Vietnam, raising fears of potential conflict. China, claiming almost the entire sea, disregards a 2016 international arbitration ruling, militarizing islands it controls.

Blinken underscored US commitment to defend the Philippines, an old treaty ally in Asia, against attacks in the region. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. criticized China's ongoing harassment, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang defended China's stance. The talks also focused on the broader challenges of regional security and stability.

