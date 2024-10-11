Left Menu

India Awaits Key Accused in Mahadev Betting Case as Dubai Arrest Looms Large

Sourabh Chandrakar, a main promoter of the Mahadev betting app, faces extradition to India after his recent arrest in Dubai due to an Interpol warrant. The app is linked to money laundering, with high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats involved. The case involves proceeds of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:34 IST
India Awaits Key Accused in Mahadev Betting Case as Dubai Arrest Looms Large
Chandrakar
  • Country:
  • India

Sourabh Chandrakar, a central figure in the Mahadev betting app scandal, is set to be extradited to India following his recent arrest in Dubai, based on an Interpol warrant, according to official sources.

Chandrakar, along with co-promoter Ravi Uppal, was held last year amid requests by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a Red Notice against them. His extradition is anticipated shortly.

The ED has accused the Mahadev app of involving top Chhattisgarh politicians and bureaucrats in its illegal operations, managing user IDs for online betting, and laundering Rs 6,000 crore through surrogate accounts. The lavish wedding of Chandrakar reportedly involved substantial expenditure from app-generated illicit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024