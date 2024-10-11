India Awaits Key Accused in Mahadev Betting Case as Dubai Arrest Looms Large

Sourabh Chandrakar, a central figure in the Mahadev betting app scandal, is set to be extradited to India following his recent arrest in Dubai, based on an Interpol warrant, according to official sources.

Chandrakar, along with co-promoter Ravi Uppal, was held last year amid requests by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a Red Notice against them. His extradition is anticipated shortly.

The ED has accused the Mahadev app of involving top Chhattisgarh politicians and bureaucrats in its illegal operations, managing user IDs for online betting, and laundering Rs 6,000 crore through surrogate accounts. The lavish wedding of Chandrakar reportedly involved substantial expenditure from app-generated illicit funds.

