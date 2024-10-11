India Awaits Key Accused in Mahadev Betting Case as Dubai Arrest Looms Large
Sourabh Chandrakar, a main promoter of the Mahadev betting app, faces extradition to India after his recent arrest in Dubai due to an Interpol warrant. The app is linked to money laundering, with high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats involved. The case involves proceeds of around Rs 6,000 crore.
Sourabh Chandrakar, a central figure in the Mahadev betting app scandal, is set to be extradited to India following his recent arrest in Dubai, based on an Interpol warrant, according to official sources.
Chandrakar, along with co-promoter Ravi Uppal, was held last year amid requests by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a Red Notice against them. His extradition is anticipated shortly.
The ED has accused the Mahadev app of involving top Chhattisgarh politicians and bureaucrats in its illegal operations, managing user IDs for online betting, and laundering Rs 6,000 crore through surrogate accounts. The lavish wedding of Chandrakar reportedly involved substantial expenditure from app-generated illicit funds.
