Kerala's Left Government Under Fire Over Hema Committee Report

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala has accused the state's Left government of evading a discussion in the Assembly on the alleged sexual harassment incidents documented in the Justice K Hema Committee report. The opposition characterized the government as 'defensive' amid mounting scrutiny of its handling of the report.

Speaker A N Shamseer denied the UDF MLAs' request to adjourn the session to debate the report, citing its ongoing consideration by the Kerala High Court. This sparked strong protests from the opposition, with Leader V D Satheesan arguing that ignoring this vital issue insults the Assembly's responsibility to address women's safety.

The Justice K Hema Committee was initially established in response to the 2017 actress assault case and uncovered systemic harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry. As claims mount against various industry figures, the government has been criticized for its lethargic response, with the Kerala High Court urging prompt action from a special investigation team.

