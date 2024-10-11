Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mines Stirs Protests

Unidentified gunmen attacked coal mines in southwestern Pakistan, killing 21 miners. The assault occurred in Balochistan, a region with ongoing insurgent activities. Four Afghan nationals were among the dead. Protests erupted demanding justice while the government pledges to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:57 IST
Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mines Stirs Protests
U.S. miners

In a ruthless assault, unknown gunmen attacked a series of small private coal mines in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, early Friday. Many miners were shot while asleep, and others were lined up and killed, resulting in 21 deaths in the violence-stricken area, according to police reports.

This attack, perpetrated by 40 armed individuals, comes just days before Pakistan's hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. It marks the region's deadliest assault in weeks, occurring in the mineral-laden province bordering Afghanistan and Iran. The assailants remained in the area for about an hour and a half, as confirmed by regional police official Asif Shafi. They deployed rockets and threw grenades targeting the mines and nearby miner accommodations.

No group has claimed responsibility for the onslaught against Junaid Coal Co's mines in the Duki area, which also injured six miners. Among the deceased, four Afghans were identified, while protests erupted as hundreds gathered in Duki, united with the deceased victims' bodies, demanding justice. Meanwhile, a decades-long insurgency persists in Balochistan, seeking a fair distribution of local resources, with frequent attacks targeting government entities and migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024