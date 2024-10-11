Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mines Stirs Protests

In a ruthless assault, unknown gunmen attacked a series of small private coal mines in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, early Friday. Many miners were shot while asleep, and others were lined up and killed, resulting in 21 deaths in the violence-stricken area, according to police reports.

This attack, perpetrated by 40 armed individuals, comes just days before Pakistan's hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. It marks the region's deadliest assault in weeks, occurring in the mineral-laden province bordering Afghanistan and Iran. The assailants remained in the area for about an hour and a half, as confirmed by regional police official Asif Shafi. They deployed rockets and threw grenades targeting the mines and nearby miner accommodations.

No group has claimed responsibility for the onslaught against Junaid Coal Co's mines in the Duki area, which also injured six miners. Among the deceased, four Afghans were identified, while protests erupted as hundreds gathered in Duki, united with the deceased victims' bodies, demanding justice. Meanwhile, a decades-long insurgency persists in Balochistan, seeking a fair distribution of local resources, with frequent attacks targeting government entities and migrant workers.

