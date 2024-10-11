Bridging Justice: India's CJI Enhances Bhutan Ties

India's Chief Justice, D Y Chandrachud, alongside Bhutan's Chief Justice, Chogyal Dago Rigdzin, has overseen the signing of four critical memoranda of understanding aimed at bolstering judicial and legal cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit to Bhutan, the CJI engaged in discourse with key figures, including the King, Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, addressing the unique and longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan.

The collaboration efforts were marked by agreements between judicial and educational institutions, reinforcing commitments to legal education, arbitration, and mediation, while emphasizing the significance of traditional values aligning with modern democratic ideals.

