Mastermind Uncovered: NIA Interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana Begins on 26/11 Attacks

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, associated with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will be interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in the terror strike. Rana arrived in India following extradition from the US. The NIA secured his 18-day custody to unravel the complete conspiracy of the devastating 2008 attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:45 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has obtained the custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, for 18 days. This comes after his extradition from the US and aims to unravel his role in orchestrating the deadly terror attack that claimed 166 lives in 2008.

Rana was presented before the NIA Special Court in Patiala House, New Delhi, where Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the anti-terror agency. With his lawyer absent, the court appointed Advocate Piyush Sachdeva to represent Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman linked to conspirator David Coleman Headley.

The NIA plans an in-depth interrogation to expose the broader conspiracy and his involvement with terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI). Rana's extradition followed a series of legal battles, culminating in the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his appeal, enabling the agency to proceed with the interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

