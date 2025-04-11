Aryan Realty Infratech: Pioneering a New Era in Real Estate Development
Aryan Realty Infratech, previously a renowned real estate consultancy, marks its entry into development with upscale projects in Gurgaon and Uttarakhand. Known for market acumen and partnerships with industry leaders, Aryan Realty's new ventures aim to redefine premium living with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
Aryan Realty Infratech, a name synonymous with premium real estate consultancy, has officially entered the real estate development arena. With upcoming luxury residential projects in Sector 102, Gurgaon, and Uttarakhand, the firm is set to leverage its deep market knowledge to create exceptional living spaces.
Founded in 2014, Aryan Realty initially specialized in real estate consultancy, guiding families and investors in key emerging markets like Dharuhera and Neemrana. Its expansion into Gurgaon, one of India's real estate hotspots, was bolstered by strategic partnerships with industry titans such as M3M, Signature Global, Emaar, and Godrej.
Surender Kaushik, Founder & Director, stated that this transition capitalizes on extensive expertise in property consultation. From land acquisition to construction and strategic marketing, Aryan Realty aims to set new benchmarks in quality and sustainability. Despite being new to development, the firm is poised to influence urban living with innovative, community-focused spaces.
