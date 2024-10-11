Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Maximum Governance and Citizen-Centric Reforms at LBSNAA

Dr Singh also lauded India's rise as the fifth-largest economy and its remarkable growth in innovation and startups.

Dr Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Maximum Governance and Citizen-Centric Reforms at LBSNAA
The Minister stressed the importance of reforms, including removing obsolete rules and improving accountability within civil services. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS in the PMO, addressed young officers at the 99th Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). He underscored the critical role of continuous learning, adaptability, and technology in shaping governance as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

In his speech, Dr Singh emphasized the government’s approach of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, focusing on reducing bureaucratic delays and enhancing transparency. He highlighted how technology can transform governance by promoting greater citizen participation, efficiency, and transparency. The Minister stressed the importance of reforms, including removing obsolete rules and improving accountability within civil services.

Dr Singh also lauded India's rise as the fifth-largest economy and its remarkable growth in innovation and startups. He referenced several key initiatives aimed at modernizing governance, such as eliminating interviews for junior positions and revamping outdated pension policies, aligning civil services with contemporary needs.

A key point in his address was the Mission Karmayogi initiative, which aims to equip civil servants with skills and training to handle dynamic governance challenges. He encouraged the officers to see themselves as the architects of India’s future, with their decisions directly influencing the nation's growth towards developed status by 2047.

Dr. Singh also praised the Swachhata campaign in government offices, which not only promoted cleanliness but also generated revenue through the disposal of electronic waste.

Concluding his speech, the Minister reiterated that the young officers are living through one of India’s most promising times, urging them to embrace a mindset of continuous reform and

