Chaos and Fear in Beirut: Life Amidst Airstrikes
Residents of central Beirut, hit by an Israeli airstrike, are in shock and fear for their safety. The attack targeted civilian areas filled with refugees, killing 22 and injuring 117. Many fear further aggression amidst ongoing violence between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns over civilian safety.
A devastating airstrike on Beirut's central district by Israeli forces has left residents traumatized and fearing for their safety. The attack resulted in 22 casualties and 117 injuries as it hit a mixed residential area hosting displaced people seeking shelter from ongoing attacks.
Beirut's al-Basta al-Fouqa neighborhood, once deemed safe, became a scene of chaos with shattered glass, debris, and belongings scattered across the streets. Vehicles were crushed under the impact, and locals wore masks to shield themselves from lingering dust while searching for remnants of their disrupted lives.
Israel's escalation in Lebanon primarily targets Hezbollah strongholds, yet strikes have expanded into civilian areas. The attacks have spurred residents' distrust and anxiety, with many questioning the morality of targeting populated neighborhoods, urging a return to peace and humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
