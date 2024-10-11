Left Menu

Chaos and Fear in Beirut: Life Amidst Airstrikes

Residents of central Beirut, hit by an Israeli airstrike, are in shock and fear for their safety. The attack targeted civilian areas filled with refugees, killing 22 and injuring 117. Many fear further aggression amidst ongoing violence between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns over civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:37 IST
Chaos and Fear in Beirut: Life Amidst Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating airstrike on Beirut's central district by Israeli forces has left residents traumatized and fearing for their safety. The attack resulted in 22 casualties and 117 injuries as it hit a mixed residential area hosting displaced people seeking shelter from ongoing attacks.

Beirut's al-Basta al-Fouqa neighborhood, once deemed safe, became a scene of chaos with shattered glass, debris, and belongings scattered across the streets. Vehicles were crushed under the impact, and locals wore masks to shield themselves from lingering dust while searching for remnants of their disrupted lives.

Israel's escalation in Lebanon primarily targets Hezbollah strongholds, yet strikes have expanded into civilian areas. The attacks have spurred residents' distrust and anxiety, with many questioning the morality of targeting populated neighborhoods, urging a return to peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024