Chaos and Fear in Beirut: Life Amidst Airstrikes

A devastating airstrike on Beirut's central district by Israeli forces has left residents traumatized and fearing for their safety. The attack resulted in 22 casualties and 117 injuries as it hit a mixed residential area hosting displaced people seeking shelter from ongoing attacks.

Beirut's al-Basta al-Fouqa neighborhood, once deemed safe, became a scene of chaos with shattered glass, debris, and belongings scattered across the streets. Vehicles were crushed under the impact, and locals wore masks to shield themselves from lingering dust while searching for remnants of their disrupted lives.

Israel's escalation in Lebanon primarily targets Hezbollah strongholds, yet strikes have expanded into civilian areas. The attacks have spurred residents' distrust and anxiety, with many questioning the morality of targeting populated neighborhoods, urging a return to peace and humanity.

