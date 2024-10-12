Left Menu

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Accused of Intimidating Investigator in Mining Scandal

ADGP M Chandra Sekhar filed a police complaint against Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and his son for allegedly threatening him to disrupt the investigation into illegal mining during Kumaraswamy's term as Karnataka Chief Minister. The SIT is close to prosecuting Kumaraswamy, who is facing allegations of unlawfully approving a mining lease.

In a significant development, ADGP M Chandra Sekhar has lodged a police complaint against Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The complaint accuses them of making threats to derail an ongoing probe into illegal mining activities.

Kumaraswamy is under investigation for allegedly sanctioning a 550-acre mining lease to a company in Bellary district during his term as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Despite substantial evidence, the probe faces hurdles.

With high stakes involved, Sekhar alleges intimidation to hinder the investigation, pointing to Kumaraswamy's press briefings as an attempt to coerce and threaten him and his family.

