Boeing's Turbulent Legal Battle: Plea Deal Under Scrutiny

A federal judge is closely examining a plea agreement for Boeing in light of two tragic 737 MAX crashes. The U.S. planemaker has admitted to fraud, agreeing to a hefty financial penalty and a significant enhancement of safety and compliance measures over a supervised probation period.

While Boeing and federal prosecutors urge acceptance of the deal, family members of the crash victims have vehemently opposed it, arguing that it doesn't hold Boeing or its executives fully accountable for the loss of 346 lives. Prosecutors maintain they reached the deal after thorough investigations.

Boeing is prepared to plead guilty, accepting full responsibility for defrauding regulators, while Judge Reed O'Connor has yet to make a ruling. The decision carries significant implications for corporate accountability in aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)