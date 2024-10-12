Nicaragua Severes Ties with Israel Over Alleged 'Genocidal' Actions
Nicaragua has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing the country of fascist and genocidal actions against Palestinian territories. This decision aligns with the one-year commemorations of the Gaza conflict, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving Iran and Hezbollah.
Nicaragua has officially cut diplomatic ties with Israel, branding the Israeli government as 'fascist' and 'genocidal.' The decision was announced Friday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The Nicaraguan government's statement links the move to Israel's actions in Palestinian territories, a move supported by the country's congress coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war. The statement also raises alarms over the potential for broader regional conflict.
Nicaragua claims the Israeli-Palestinian conflict now risks igniting wider regional issues, impacting Syria, Yemen, and Iran. Iran's alliance with Nicaragua and recent missile strikes into Israel amplify fears of escalating violence, especially given Israel's actions against Hezbollah.
