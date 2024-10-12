Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Over Custody Leads to Murder in Thane

A man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife during a dispute over child custody. The victim, Amrin, was attacked by her husband, Nadeem Khan, after visiting a police station and heading to her child's school. A murder investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:59 IST
Tragic Dispute Over Custody Leads to Murder in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. The couple was entangled in a bitter custody battle over their two young children, aged 2 and 10.

The incident occurred as Amrin, the 36-year-old victim, sought assistance at the local police station. Unable to receive immediate help, she left and headed towards her child's school, only to be intercepted by her husband, Nadeem Khan. A heated argument ensued, resulting in Khan fatally stabbing Amrin, according to a senior official from the Mira Road police station.

Khan has been taken into custody and charged with murder. The investigation is currently ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the incident that has left a community in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024