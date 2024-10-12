Tragic Dispute Over Custody Leads to Murder in Thane

In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. The couple was entangled in a bitter custody battle over their two young children, aged 2 and 10.

The incident occurred as Amrin, the 36-year-old victim, sought assistance at the local police station. Unable to receive immediate help, she left and headed towards her child's school, only to be intercepted by her husband, Nadeem Khan. A heated argument ensued, resulting in Khan fatally stabbing Amrin, according to a senior official from the Mira Road police station.

Khan has been taken into custody and charged with murder. The investigation is currently ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the incident that has left a community in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)