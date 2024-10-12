Lebanese Army's Struggles Amid Regional Tensions

The Lebanese army finds itself in a precarious position amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Despite being a symbol of unity in the country, the army's capability to defend against aerial and ground assaults is hindered by an aging arsenal and limited air defenses, exacerbated by a prolonged economic crisis.

Hezbollah, by comparison, wields significant influence with a more advanced arsenal supported by Iran. This unequal dynamic became evident when Israeli forces initiated ground operations in Lebanon, compelling the Lebanese army to withdraw cautiously, while Hezbollah intensified its rocket attacks. The Lebanese army's role has largely been limited to retaliatory actions.

International military aid has historically supported the Lebanese army, with the U.S. serving as a principal benefactor. However, the aid is mired in controversy due to regional politics, with some critics arguing it could inadvertently empower Hezbollah. This has led to restrictions on advanced weaponry that could improve Lebanon's defensive stance against Israeli military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)