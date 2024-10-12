Left Menu

AAP Demands Action in Delhi Hospital Harassment Case

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused Delhi authorities of inaction in a case involving a health official allegedly sexually harassing a lady doctor. AAP's MP Sanjay Singh questioned why no action was taken despite corroborated allegations. A probe began four months after the complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:56 IST
AAP Demands Action in Delhi Hospital Harassment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious concerns over alleged inaction by Delhi authorities regarding an incident of sexual harassment in a government hospital. The political party claims that the accused health official had sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by a lady doctor.

At a press conference, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena on the lack of action despite corroborated evidence. According to Singh, the internal committee probing the case found the allegations credible.

Sanjay Singh also highlighted that the woman doctor's harassment complaint was filed in October 2023, but the investigation only commenced in March 2024, after a delay of four months. He called for immediate action against the health secretary of Delhi and demanded the arrest of the accused officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024