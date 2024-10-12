AAP Demands Action in Delhi Hospital Harassment Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious concerns over alleged inaction by Delhi authorities regarding an incident of sexual harassment in a government hospital. The political party claims that the accused health official had sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by a lady doctor.

At a press conference, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena on the lack of action despite corroborated evidence. According to Singh, the internal committee probing the case found the allegations credible.

Sanjay Singh also highlighted that the woman doctor's harassment complaint was filed in October 2023, but the investigation only commenced in March 2024, after a delay of four months. He called for immediate action against the health secretary of Delhi and demanded the arrest of the accused officer.

