Controversial Summons: Samajwadi Party MP Engaged in Sambhal Violence Probe

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq faced scrutiny at a Sambhal police station on Tuesday after being summoned by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT). His alleged involvement in the violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid, linked to a court-mandated survey, has drawn significant attention.

Despite his ill health, as claimed during a press conference, Barq chose to engage with the police investigation, emphasizing his commitment to cooperation. The escalation of the situation is marked by an FIR filed against him and a local MLA's son, indicating the ongoing intensity of the inquiry.

The incident on November 24, 2024, resulted in four fatalities and has been denounced by Barq as a 'pre-planned' act targeting the Muslim community. This case continues to unfold amid allegations of political and religious bias, underscoring the complex and charged atmosphere surrounding it.

