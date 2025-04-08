Left Menu

Controversial Summons: Samajwadi Party MP Engaged in Sambhal Violence Probe

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq was summoned by the Uttar Pradesh SIT for his alleged involvement in violence at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid. Despite health issues, Barq pledged cooperation in the inquiry. The incident, labeled as 'pre-planned', has sparked wider political and religious tensions.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq faced scrutiny at a Sambhal police station on Tuesday after being summoned by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT). His alleged involvement in the violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid, linked to a court-mandated survey, has drawn significant attention.

Despite his ill health, as claimed during a press conference, Barq chose to engage with the police investigation, emphasizing his commitment to cooperation. The escalation of the situation is marked by an FIR filed against him and a local MLA's son, indicating the ongoing intensity of the inquiry.

The incident on November 24, 2024, resulted in four fatalities and has been denounced by Barq as a 'pre-planned' act targeting the Muslim community. This case continues to unfold amid allegations of political and religious bias, underscoring the complex and charged atmosphere surrounding it.

