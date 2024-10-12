Assam's Online Trading Scam Unveiled: CBI Steps In

The Indian government has tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with probing 41 cases linked to a significant online trading scam in Assam, valued in crores.

A statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, released Friday and shared by the Chief Minister's Office on social media, confirmed the probe.

The scam surfaced in August when investors reported non-receipt of promised returns from firms that are now under investigation. Over 65 arrests have been made with 14 Special Investigation Teams in action.

