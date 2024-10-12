Assam's Online Trading Scam Unveiled: CBI Steps In
The Centre has ordered a CBI probe into a massive online trading scam in Assam involving fraudulent transactions. The government has pledged full cooperation as multiple arrests have been made and investigations are underway. The scam, involving large sums of money, was discovered in late August.
The Indian government has tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with probing 41 cases linked to a significant online trading scam in Assam, valued in crores.
A statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, released Friday and shared by the Chief Minister's Office on social media, confirmed the probe.
The scam surfaced in August when investors reported non-receipt of promised returns from firms that are now under investigation. Over 65 arrests have been made with 14 Special Investigation Teams in action.
