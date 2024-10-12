Tensions Escalate: China Considers Trade Measures Against Taiwan
China's Ministry of Commerce announced the possibility of new trade measures against Taiwan, following a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te that Beijing denounced. The move has sparked protests from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council as both sides grapple with ongoing tensions over Taiwan's political status and trade barriers.
In a development that could further strain cross-Strait relations, China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Saturday potential trade measures against Taiwan, coming just days after President Lai Ching-te's contentious speech drew the ire of Beijing.
The Democratic Progressive Party, which governs Taiwan, has been criticized for not easing trade restrictions, prompting China to consider tariffs and other economic tactics.
The backdrop to these economic tensions is the broader political dispute, with Taiwan's independence stance clashing with China's sovereignty claims, leaving negotiations difficult and future relations uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
