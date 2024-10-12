Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rains: Precautionary Measures in Full Swing

The Tamil Nadu government, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, is implementing precautionary measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall forecasted by the India Meteorological department for the upcoming week. Officials are actively coordinating with local bodies to ensure readiness, particularly in Chennai and adjacent districts.

Minister K K S S R Ramachandran highlighted the challenges of relief operations in areas expecting 10 to 20 centimeters of rainfall. Proactive strategies include stockpiling essentials such as milk and drinking water in low-lying regions, which faced supply disruptions during past heavy rains.

Approximately 65,000 volunteers are on standby for deployment as needed, with updates communicated through the TN Alert mobile app. The government has also planned to engage the National Disaster Response Force if necessary. The India Meteorological department warns of potential isolated heavy downpours across Tamil Nadu due to cyclone and low-pressure activities in the Bay of Bengal region.

(With inputs from agencies.)