Pune Gang Rape Suspect in Custody as Manhunt Continues

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in police custody in relation to a gang rape incident near Pune. The suspect was apprehended on Friday, eight days post the crime against a 21-year-old woman and her friend at Bopdev Ghat on October 3.

According to police, the man, a habitual offender with a history of robbery, hails from Madhya Pradesh but resides in Pune. Authorities are still searching for two other accused, both previously linked to theft cases.

A large police operation, involving 700 officers, has been launched to track down the fugitives, with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister applauding the force's efforts. A reward of Rs 10 lakh has been offered for information leading to their capture.

